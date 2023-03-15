The Tombstone Yellow Jackets baseball team won the Cobre Invitational, beating host Cobre, New Mexico, 7-2 on Saturday in Bayard, N.M.
Tombstone, 5-5 overall, went 3-0 at the tournament.
According to Yellow Jackets coach James Milligan, this was the second year Tombstone has played in the tournament. Last year they lost in extra innings to Cobre.
The Yellow Jackets beat Hatch Valley of Hatch, New Mexico, 15-1 on Thursday in the first round of the tournament and edged Robertson High School of Las Vegas, New Mexico, 6-5 in the second round before beating Cobre in the final.
Tied with Cobre 1-1 heading into the top of the fourth the Yellow Jackets rallied for three runs beginning with a Miles McClain double that scored Gabe Garcia, who had singled. McClain scored on a Trey Franklin fly ball that was played into an error. Franklin scored on a Andrew Griesemer single to right, giving the Yellow Jackets a 4-1 lead.
Cesar Canez’s run in the fifth off a Garcia triple made the score 5-1. Garcia later scored on a Miguel Rincon single, and Rincon’s run off a Franklin fielder’s choice gave Tombstone a 7-1 lead.
Canez had a complete game performance on the mound, surrendering two runs and eight hits, striking out 13 and walking one.
The Yellow Jackets had 10 hits. Garcia hit 3-for-4, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Maurice Alvarez was 2-for-4. DJ Elias and Canez each were 1-for-3 with Canez scoring two runs.
Against the Robertson Cardinals, Tombstone fell behind early, giving up two runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Yellow Jackets took the lead in the second, putting together a three-run rally.
Rincon led off the inning with a walk. He and Alvarez, who had singled, scored on an Elias single. McClain singled then scored on a wild pitch for a 3-2 lead.
Robertson tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and added a run in the fifth for a 5-4 lead.
Canez’s run off a Ty Adams double in the top of the seventh tied the game at 5-5. Garcia’s run off a McClain sacrifice fly later that inning gave the Yellow Jackets a 6-5 lead.
Canez recorded two strikeouts and got a Robertson batter to ground out in the bottom of the seventh, preserving the win for Tombstone.
Adams started on the mound for Tombstone and went 5⅔ innings, giving up five runs, six hits, striking out eight and walking four.
Canez threw 1⅓ innings in relief and allowed one hit while striking out two.
Adams hit 2-for-3 this game, had an RBI and scored a run; Garcia was 1-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI; Elias hit 1-for-4 and had two RBIs; and McClain was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
In the opener with Hatch Tombstone score four runs in the top of the first, nine in the top of the fourth and two in the fifth for a 15-0 lead.
Garcia pitched all five innings for the Yellow Jackets, allowing one run, three hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Canez hit 3-for-3 and scored three runs. Elias was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Alvarez was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI and Franklin was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Canez received all-tournament honors with Elias being named the defensive MVP and Garcia the offensive MVP.
“It was good seeing the kids execute bunts, hit and runs,” Milligan said. “We had some timely hitting up and down the lineup. It was fun to see. The kids were awesome.”
Milligan used this experience last year as a way to bond and build team chemistry. He’s looking forward to seeing if that will be the case this year.
Tombstone will be at Morenci on Thursday, March 16, and at Willcox on Tuesday, March 21.
