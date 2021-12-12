DOUGLAS — Tombstone wrestling coach Kevin Torres was beaming with pride Friday when the first day of the 42nd Annual Tim Brown Invitational ended and his Yellow Jackets found themselves in third place.
Twelve teams competed in the two-day tournament which began Friday and ended Saturday with the championship round. At the end of the first day of competition Friday, which had five rounds and 235 bouts, Phoenix’s Arizona Lutheran Academy was in first place with 203.5 points, Tucson Pueblo second with 141, Tombstone third with 110 and Willcox fourth with 99 points. Buena, competing with its junior varsity squad, was in seventh place with 72 points. Douglas was eighth with 59, Bisbee ninth with 57 and Valley Union, which restored its wrestling program this year, was 11th with 35 points.
“I am extremely not just surprised, but pleasantly surprised,” Torres said. “These kids have been really working hard. Ever since last Wednesday when we wrestled (at the four team multiple in Douglas) to the weekend tournament last week. They saw some good competition and picked up some quality wins. These kids’ confidence level has improved so much. They know they can win now. This is the best first day Tombstone has had since I’ve been here.”
Torres said TJ Wright, who wrestles at 126 pounds, had a good day, finishing second in his group. Heavyweight Diego Nunez went 4-1 and Nathan Gleason went 5-0.
“We racked up a lot of pins today,” Torres said. “Our center of gravity is getting so much better.”
The tournament is posting results through trackwrestling.com, making it easier for fans, coaches and athletes to follow the action.
“I like it,” Torres said of the format. “COVID really affected everything this year. Normally there are 20-24 teams here, and none of the New Mexico or Texas schools are here this year. We did get some Tucson teams and a couple from Phoenix. I’m feeling pretty happy about where we are right now and the kids are gleaming with confidence.”
Buena’s Zephaniah Jeffries won his 132-pound pool Friday as did Francisco Enriquez at 157. Russell Adams came in second in his 175-pound pool.
Yellow Jackets sixth at Pima tournament
The Tombstone wrestlers competed in the Digger O’Dell “Heart of Champions” Tournament Dec. 3-4 at Pima High School.
Tombstone finished in sixth place with 142 points. Nine teams competed in the tournament. Phoenix Arizona Lutheran Academy won the tournament with 400 points while Willcox was second with 366.
Torres reports that Wright placed fifth at 126, losing to the second place finisher by one point; Charlie Price finished fourth at 138, but pinned the tournament champion at his weight on Friday during the pool stage. Dakota Estrada placed seventh at 144; Coby Jones fifth at 150; Gleason fifth at 175 and Nunez came in second at 285, going 5-2 with both losses to the tournament champion from Arizona Lutheran Academy.
“I am very proud of our team,” Torres said. “They worked very hard and learned what real competition looks like. The five teams that placed ahead of us all had full teams, we competed with eight wrestlers.”
Tombstone had 11 wrestlers at the Tim Brown Invitational.
