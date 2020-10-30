tmbstn

Tombstone’s Jeremy McCoy, junior, recovers a Pima fumble in Friday’s home game.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets were out muscled on both sides of the ball Friday night, falling to the Pima Roughriders 53-7 at home.

The lone offensive highlight of the night for the Yellow Jackets was Brandon Redenbo's 53-yard touchdown late in the third quarter with the game already well out of reach.

The win was the first of the season for Pima.

Tombstone will again have a tough matchup next Friday against the 4-0 Benson Bobcats.

Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.

