TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets were out muscled on both sides of the ball Friday night, falling to the Pima Roughriders 53-7 at home.
The lone offensive highlight of the night for the Yellow Jackets was Brandon Redenbo's 53-yard touchdown late in the third quarter with the game already well out of reach.
The win was the first of the season for Pima.
Tombstone will again have a tough matchup next Friday against the 4-0 Benson Bobcats.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
