TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone High School boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday evening over the visiting Valley Union Blue Devils.
Valley Union defeated Tombstone Monday in Elfrida with a basket at the buzzer. Thursday’s game was dominated by the Yellow Jackets all four quarters, resulting in a 55-33 victory.
The Blue Devils scored the first basket of the game but Tombstone’s Earnest Withers responded with a 3-pointer. Myan Moreno converted on a three-point play with 2:23 left in the first quarter to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 11-5. Valley Union scored the next six points to tie the game with 1:04 left in the quarter. Tombstone had a 13-11 lead at the end of the first eight minutes.
The Yellow Jackets held the Blue Devils to eight points in the second quarter and 14 points in the entire second half. Tombstone scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to seal their first win of the season.
Sean Kacenga led Tombstone with 17 points. Withers was second with 16 points.
The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 on the season. Valley Union, which is 3-1, was led by Zeke Stewart's 15 points.
The girls team faced off before the boys game and for the second time this season Valley Union topped Tombstone, winning 26-20.
Valley Union’s Victoria Armijo led all players with 19 points. She did most of her scoring around the basket. Kierstan Schilling led the Yellow Jackets with 16 points.
The Tombstone girls are in search of their first win and are 0-3, as of press time for this edition. Valley Union is 3-1.
Tombstone travels to Benson on Tuesday while Valley Union hosts Duncan on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.