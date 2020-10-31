TOMBSTONE — Friday night’s football game between the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and Pima Roughriders began as a game between two evenly-matched adversaries. Yet, as soon as the Roughriders found a weakness in Tombstone’s defense they exposed it for the rest of the night.
With 11:06 remaining in the first quarter, Pima scored their first touchdown of the game. An extra point made it 7-0 Roughriders. From that point onward, the Roughriders scored two more touchdowns and extra points, before a little bit of life was shown from the Yellow Jackets offense.
With 2:31 remaining in the first quarter, Tombstone’s senior quarterback Brandon Redenbo completed a first down pass to senior wide receiver Nick Campbell. Junior running back for the Yellow Jackets Jeremy Mccoy followed this first down up, with a fumble recovery off of Pima’s next drive leading to another first down for Tombstone with only 30 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets once again were unable to capitalize on an offensive effort and the Roughriders continued their dominance in the endzone by going ahead 33-0 to end the first half.
Pima repeated their feat of the first half by once again scoring the first touchdown of the second half with 9:09 remaining to make it 39-0.
Then following a botched touchdown attempt by the Yellow Jackets that got denied due to an offensive pass interference call, Tombstone finally found some offensive answers from Redenbo. In the most daring action to come out of the Yellow Jackets offensive line all night, Redenbo took it upon himself to run the ball to the other end of the field for a 53-yard touchdown with 4:34 remaining in the third quarter. This touchdown helped the Yellow Jackets avoid a shutout and give the Tombstone faithful something to cheer about.
Tombstone recovered one more fumble from Pima, but once again were unable to turn that turnover into offensive success with another touchdown.
Pima continued to dominate until the end of regulation with another touchdown and extra point to make it 53-7 Roughriders.
This win marks their first of the season and Tombstone’s fifth loss this season. The YellowJackets still have yet to win a game.
Next up the Yellow Jackets will host the 4-0 Benson Bobcats in one of their biggest tests this season.
