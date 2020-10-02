tmbstn ftball 1

Yellow Jacket linebacker Brandon Redenbo, senior, terrorizes the Scottsdale Prep punter as he goes for the block during Friday’s season opener in Tombstone.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The Tombstone Yellow Jackets football team played a hard-fought season opener Friday evening against Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, but fell to the Spartans, 47-17.

Spartan Carson Boyll set the stage for his team by scoring early in the first quarter, and the Spartans never looked back.

The two Yellow Jacket touchdowns were scored by Payton Foster and Nick Campbell, both seniors.

Check Sunday's Herald/Review for full coverage.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments