Tombstone — Excitement and relief field the air Friday afternoon at Tombstone High School as the Yellow Jackets hosted the first cross-country meet in the county
“I’m happy to be out here,” Winslow said. “I’m grateful we are able to have this.”
Tombstone welcomed six other schools to their campus for a season opening race. The Yellow Jackets had four runners in the two races: 2 boys and 2 girls. Head coach Jake Winslow said most of the boys team was out for this race but hopes to have them soon.
Chris Tinney and Devon Mize represented Tombstone in the boys race. Tinney finished 29th with a time of 20:57 and Mize finished 41st with a time of 23:32. Winslow said after the race that he knew it would be tough because of the few practices they’ve had with the long layoff.
“Will build every day,” he said. “I expect a better showing on the girls side.”
Winslow wasn't disappointed.
Freshman Reagan McGuire and sophomore Taylor Jundt earned every cheer the home crowd and football team gave them when they ran by. McGuire finished 4th with a time of 20:57 while Jundt finished 10th with a time of 22:50, both in their first ever varsity race.
"Reagan and Taylor ran very competitive races," Winslow said. "After they shook the nerves of today being Reagan's first high school race and Taylor's first cross country race, they really fought and ran really tough races.
"We have a bunch to work on, but this is a fantastic starting point. The success today is because of their positive mental state and great work they have put in so early."
Benson, Morenci, St. David, Thatcher, Willcox and Safford attended the race. Full results will be in Wednesday’s county edition of the Herald/Review.
Tombstone races at Benson on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.