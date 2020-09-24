TOMBSTONE — The Yellow Jackets volleyball team rebounded from their season opening loss with a straight set win over visiting Valley Union Thursday night at Tombstone High School.
Tombstone won by scores of 25-18, 25-21 and 25-15 for their first win of the season.
“They played hard,” said Yellow Jacket coach Dan Romero after the game. “They played well.”
Valley Union scored the first point of the match but Tombstone responded by scoring the next three points to take their first lead. The Blue Devils battled back to tie the game 3-3 but a serving error gave the Yellow Jackets the one-point advantage and the momentum.
Back-to-back aces by Alexis Gil-Urias gave the home team a 6-3 lead. Strong serving for the Yellow Jackets kept momentum in their favor as they propelled to a 14-4 lead. Tombstone finished the match with 11 aces. Valley Union battled to attempt a comeback but were unable to do as mistakes prevented their ability to string points together.
Tombstone closed out the set 25-18 but lost their starting middle blocker to an injury. Romero said when his senior Ilissa Willey went down, he thought his young team was in trouble, but he was impressed with how Kaitylyn Sowell and Rachel Bonilla stepped up in the front and defensively.
Despite dropping the first game, the Blue Devils entered the second set on a mission. They leapt to a 6-0 lead, which forced Romero to call a timeout and settle his team. Tombstone scored their first point of the set out of the timeout. Valley Union held a 10-4 lead when Tombstone found their offensive rhythm. A double touch by the Blue Devils gave the Yellow Jackets the game tying point to make the score 10-10.
The teams exchanged points until Tombstone broke free and took a four-point advantage, 20-16. A late surge by Valley Union threatened the Yellow Jackets’ lead, but the home team was able to prevail and close the second set 25-21.
The intensity carried over into the third set, but serving errors by Valley Union prevented them from stringing enough points together to steal the game from the home team. Tombstone closed out the game off the power hitting from Kiersten Schilling and the strategic hitting from Jazmin Gil-Urias.
Romero said his young setters Alexis Gil-Urias and Rhiann Pham impressed him. He said with more practice and experience, they are only going to get better and help the team succeed this season.
Tombstone, now 1-1, is back on their home court Tuesday when they host Willcox. No fans are permitted at games.
