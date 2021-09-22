If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team improved its record to 4-3 with three victories during their third full week of competition, defeating Valley Union 3-2, Tucson Santa Rita 3-0 and Patagonia 3-0.
The Jackets hosted Patagonia Friday, Sept. 17., and topped the Lobos of the 1A South Region 25-16, 30-28, 25-10.
“Patagonia has a good, young team,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “They really pushed us in the second game — it was back and forth until we finally earned the game point. The third game we served and passed well to keep us ahead for the win.”
On Thursday, Sept. 16, Tombstone traveled to Tucson to take on the Santa Rita Eagles of the 2A South Region. The Jackets defeated the Eagles 25-12, 25-12, 25-17.
Leading the Jackets offensively against the Eagles were junior Kiersten Schilling with 10 kills and five service aces, followed by junior Arceli Blackwell with seven kills and four service aces.
“Santa Rita was a scrappy team, good defensively,” Romero said. “We served well and had good blocking against them.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Jackets hosted the Valley Union Blue Devils of the 1A South Region in their home opener. In the last two games, the Jackets fought back to take their home court victory. Scores were 25-15, 17-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12.
“We just buckled down in the fourth game with good serving to tie 2-2,” coach Romero said. “The fifth game we had good momentum to take the win.”
Offensively against the Blue Devils Shilling led with eight kills, Blackwell had five kills, freshman Julia Schilling had seven service aces, sophomore Alexus Gil-Urias had six service aces and sophomore Abigail Romero had four service aces.
The Jackets were in St. David to meet the 1A South Region Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Results were not available at press time. They’ll be in Bisbee to take on the Pumas for their first region game of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 22, before hosting the Sahuarita Walden Grove Red Wolves of the 4A Gila Region on Saturday, Sept. 25.
“It will be good to play a hard team like Walden Grove to get us ready for our region games,” Romero said. “Our schedule is going to get a lot tougher after that with most of our regional competitions.”
