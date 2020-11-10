GLENDALE — Tombstone volleyball was eliminated from state title contention Tuesday night. Glendale Prep defeated Tombstone in straight sets with scores of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-21 in a 2A play-in game.
“It took us until game 3 to get going,” Yellow Jacket head coach Dan Romero said after the loss. “Overall we knew we had to play our best volleyball tonight to advance but we struggled at times with our passing which made it hard for our setter to set the ball well to our hitters.”
Kiersten Schilling led Tombstone in kills tonight with seven. Kaitlyn Sowell led the Yellow Jackets with 10 digs ans was also the team’s strongest sever.
“Overall it was a great season seeing the seniors make it to the state playoffs,” Romero said. “Hopefully our younger kids gained a lot of experience from this season which will help them next year.”
