TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone boys basketball team sent long-time coach Steve Lane out with a much deserved win Monday evening. The Yellow Jackets defeated Desert Christian 61-45 to conclude their regular season.
Prior to tipoff, Tombstone High School Principal David Thursby and athletic director Brian Miller presented Lane with a plaque for his 11 years of coaching at Tombstone and his more than 40 years of coaching basketball, including time at Cochise College. Lane is stepping down from coaching at the end of the season. Tuesday’s Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings have the Yellow Jackets as the No. 23 team, which means they will compete in a play-in game to try and claim a spot in the 16-team state tournament.
Thursby said the lessons learned off the court are what student-athletes are going to remember about Lane.
Sean Kacenga opened the scoring with one free throw just over a minute into the game. Desert Christian tied the game 1-1 seconds later. A basket by Brandon Redenbo gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-1 lead, but the Eagles were quick to tie the game. Three consecutive baskets by Kacenga, including back-to-back 3-pointers, gave the home team an 11-5 advantage with 4:49 left in the quarter. Nic Campell and Kacenga added a bucket each in the remaining minutes. Earnest Whithers hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Yellow Jackets a 18-9 advantage.
Tombstone’s offense continued to roll in the second quarter. Myan Moreno knocked down 11 points in the quarter to help the Yellow Jackets keep their lead. Tombstone led 35-25 at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets' defense forced steals for easy points in transition. The Yellow Jackets padded their lead to 50-36 heading into the final period.
Tombstone finishes the regular season with a 6-9 overall record and awaits Wednesday’s rankings to see if they can hold the No. 23 spot and participate in a play-in game.
The girls didn’t have the same fate in their game as the boys. The girls lost 40-24 to conclude their season with a 2-12 overall record.
Kiersten Schilling scored all six of the Yellow Jacket first-quarter points. She finished second on the team in scoring with six points. Keiala Cowan led Tombstone with seven points, all of them in the second half.
