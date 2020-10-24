MORENCI — Tombstone was looking for their first win on the road against Morenci on Friday night as well as upsetting the undefeated Morenci Wildcats. That goal failed right off the back for the Yellow Jackets as the Wildcats were just too much to handle. Morenci defeated Tombstone 58-7.
The Wildcats had everything they wanted when it came to offense, defense and special teams, leaving the Yellow Jackets struggling and looking for answers.
Morenci scored 15 points in the first six minutes of the game putting the heat on Tombstone early in the first quarter.
Tombstone had no answers, as Morenci scored 44 unanswered points heading into halftime.
It was the same story as the first half for the Yellow Jackets. They had issues stopping the Wildcats offense and turning over the ball.
The only light that came for Tombstone was at the end of the game when Logan Stevens tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Campbell which put some points on the board and prevented a shut-out.
“Coach told us that he was proud of us, that we did good and we never quit and that’s all that he can ask of us,” said Stevens. “We’re a very young team, and we have a lot of football ahead of us. We have 13 freshmen on the team and we just need to prepare to fight and get ready for Benson next week.”
Tombstone (0-4) will look for their first win of the season when they host Pima on Friday.
