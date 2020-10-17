TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets football team suffered another disappointing loss Friday evening to the Willcox Cowboys, falling 47-0.
The score at half time was 27-0, with the Cowboys continuing to dominate through the third quarter by scoring 20 more points.
Willcox halfback Christian Pando scored three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ season opener.
Pando scored the first Cowboys touchdown with 9 minutes remaining in the first quarter on a three yard run. The team went for a 2-point conversion, with Ote Allsup making the two points.
With 2:28 minutes remaining in the first quarter, Jaxson Macumber of the Cowboys scored on a three-yard run, with the extra point blocked by Yellow Jacket Mayan Montoya, ending the quarter with a 14-0 score.
Early in the second quarter, Ote Allsup of the Cowboys scored on a two-yard run, and the kick after was good, bringing the score to 21-0.
With a little over two minutes left in the second quarter, Cowboys wide receiver Ricky Moreno scored a 15-yard run, the point after was good, bringing the score to 27-0.
The Cowboys’ momentum continued through the third quarter when Pando picked up a fumble recovery and ran 35 yards for a touchdown. The kick after was good, and the score was 34-0.
A 20-yard touchdown pass to Pando brought the Cowboys up to 40-0, followed by a 53-yard touchdown pass with Pando scoring again.
The Cowboys did not score in the fourth quarter, with the game ending 47-0.
After Friday’s game, the Jackets are 0-3, losing the season opener to Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, followed by a non conference matchup with Sequoia Pathway Academy out of Maricopa.
The Yellow Jackets will be traveling to Morenci on Friday to face the Wildcats in their fourth game of the season.
Following Friday’s game, Coach Jerry Rhoades urged his team to keep their heads up, continue coming to practice and keep fighting.
“This is a young, inexperienced team,” he said. “If the young players stick with it, they’ll be on the other side of this as they gain more experience. We will get better. We’ve played three really good teams so far.”
Friday’s game was the first for the Cowboys who had to delay the start of their season by two weeks after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Cowboys were slated to play Pima next week but that game has been cancelled because of Pima being quarantined.
