Tombstone's coed soccer team opens year with loss

GLOBE — With no soccer for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets during the 2020-21 school year, the boys and girls are glad to get back on the field.
The Yellow Jackets opened their season on Nov. 30, traveling to Globe, and the Tombstone coed team will have to wait for their first victory as Globe won 8-0.
“We are a young, inexperienced team with a massive upside,” Tombstone coach Gary Douglas said. “This was our first game, and for many of our players their first-ever high school soccer game.”
Globe took advantage of Tombstone’s inexperience early and often.
“The effort was there, but unforced errors created opportunities for Globe, and they capitalized,” Douglas said.
Globe got out to a dominating start, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes.
“J’miah Wallis is a freshman and did an excellent job in the box,” Douglas said. “Although we gave up eight goals, he tallied eight saves.”
The young Yellow Jackets improved their play as the game went on.
“We settled down as the game progressed and created some scoring chances with sophomore Ethan Hall and freshman Kevin Dorame, each having two shots of their own,” Douglas said. “We will get better as the season progresses, our student athletes work very hard and effort was not lacking.”
Due to lack of numbers, Tombstone’s team is coed this season.
“Douglas and Andy Beeley will be coaching our mixed team together,” Tombstone Athletic Director Brian Miller said. “We did not have enough girls to have a separate team, so (we) will have girls play with the boys.”
“I coached Benson High for 12 years, and we were always coed so I do not know any different,” said Douglas.
The boy’s team had previously been coached by John Conroy.
The Yellow Jackets only have 21 players and will have to focus on bringing along a lot of new players.
“Collin McBrayer and Slia Chang Yeh are the only two returning I am aware of; they didn’t have a team last year,” Douglas said.
The Yellow Jackets’ work ethic is what sticks out to Douglas.
“All of them are coachable and come out to the pitch ready to learn and improve,” he said. “If we put all of the pieces together and play smart, I think we can have a solid season.”
Tombstone relies mainly on a 4-4-2 alignment along with an occasional 3-5-2 hybrid.
The Yellow Jackets return to the field on Thursday, Dec. 9, at Tucson Catalina Foothills.
“We are proud of our student athletes and know we are going to be better with experience,” Douglas said. “The kids are young, but we have a lot of potential this season.”
Tombstone’s home opener is Dec. 10 against Morenci at 4 p.m.
“This is a very eager and hardworking team so I think they might surprise some people,” Douglas said.
