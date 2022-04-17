BENSON − The Benson Bobcats softball team, the No. 1 2A team in the state, extended its winning streak to seven after cruising to a 17-1 win over the St. David Tigers Thursday in a non-region game.
Tatum Benson scored for Benson in the bottom of the first and Anissa Jacquez scored for St. David in the top of the second, tying the game at 1-1.
The Bobcats took control of the game in the bottom of the second, scoring six runs with five hits and five walks. Sadie Webb had a two-run double, and Benson followed with a three-run double.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the third and five in the fourth. Webb’s two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth made the score 14-1; Stacia Smith’s RBI double scored Celina Wilharm. Errors allowed Benson and Smith to score.
Benson was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, striking out eight and walking non.
Taylee Jacquez pitched for St. David. She gave up 16 hits, fanned two and walked eight.
Benson was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had four RBIs; Webb, who hits ninth in the order, was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had three RBIs. Trinity Bullock was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Navaeh Trejo was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Reyna Adkins and Rylee Deskins each were 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Jazzi Pacheco was 2-for-2 for St. David. Anissa Jaquez and Regan Haynie each were 1-for-2 with Jacquez scoring a run.
Benson, 19-5 overall, 9-0 in conference, 7-0 in the 2A East Region, hosts Bisbee on Tuesday, Tucson Empire on Wednesday and will be at Morenci on Friday.
St. David, ranked 11th in the AIA365.com poll, drops to 9-9-1 overall, 7-5 in conference, 3-0 in the 1A South Region and has home games Tuesday against Valley Union, Thursday against Pima and Friday against Tucson Desert Christian.
