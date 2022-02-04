SIERRA VISTA − With the postseason playoffs just around the corner, the Buena Colts boys basketball team chalked up two more wins, beating the Douglas Bulldogs 94-34 Wednesday in Douglas and the Sahuaro Cougars 71-54 Tuesday at Buena on Senior Night.
Buena is No. 1 in the Class 5A conference with a 21.2 ranking. Gilbert is second at 16.1 and Centennial is third at 13.4.
“It is always great to celebrate the seniors for all of their hard work and leadership provided throughout the season,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said.
The Colts are 21-4 overall, 12-0 in conference, and lead the 5A Southern Region at 8-0.
“Afterwards, I told them ‘you guys have put a lot of effort into this season, and it has definitely paid off,’ ” Molesworth said. “Let’s keep it going and finish the season strong.”
Sahuaro started out hot and took an early 21-15 lead.
You've used of your $5 tab
Keep adding articles to your tab, or purchase a subscription to get unlimited access. Full access is just $12 per month.
The Colts battled back in the second quarter and led 32-29 at the half.
In the third quarter, Buena extended its lead to eight points and held a 52-44 advantage. Its defense held firm in the fourth quarter and held on for the victory.
Cooper Jones led the Colts with 19 points and Jake Smith chipped in 17 points. Deandre Hawthorne added 14 points.
“I would give the game ball to Deandre for shutting down their best player last night,” Molesworth said. “This team is full of great kids who do the right thing most of the time. They put effort into being good teammates and people, and they are very united, which is kudos to the seniors.”
Buena returns to the court on Friday, Feb. 4, at the Tucson Salpointe Catholic Lancers. Salpointe is ranked No. 1 in the 4A conference and is 17-0.
The playoffs begin on Feb. 16. The Colts host a team to be named.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.