VAIL — The Buena Colts basketball team put its No. 1 Class 5A state ranking on the line and came through with a 54-42 win over the Cienega Bobcats on Thursday, Jan. 13.
“It is great getting noticed, not too many people know where Sierra Vista is or who exactly we are,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “I just wanted to give the boys something to shoot for and I hope with this top ranking, people are becoming aware of Buena and Sierra Vista.”
Jake Smith led the Colts with 16 points.
“I would give the game ball to Jake, we are just better when he is in the game,” Molesworth said. “He is the glue that holds the team together.”
Smith is third on the team in points per game at 12 and averages a team-leading nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“Smith defends, rebounds and whatever it takes for us to win,” Molesworth said.
Cooper Jones chipped in 12 points while Deandre Hawthorne scored seven.
“It was a rough and handsy game, so I think it was great we fought through the adversity,” Jones said. “The team got a great win, but we have not even reached our peak as a unit.”
Jones leads the Colts, averaging 15 points a game.
“When we are moving the ball around and playing lockdown defense, we are extremely tough to beat,” Jones said.
Buena is 4-4 and in first place in the 5A Southern Region at 5-0.
“We have to come in every day and stay focused,” Molesworth said. “We must continue putting in the effort that got us this spot.”
Buena has won four in a row and have allowed over 60 points only once in that span.
“Our team defense has been good, it is great to know our help defenders are sliding over if one player gets beat,” Molesworth said.
Cienega falls to 7-6 and is 18th in the 5A rankings.
“The Bobcats play hard and aggressive, so it was good that we were still the aggressor during the game,” Molesworth said. “It was a very physical game but thankfully we stayed poised throughout the night.”
The Colts return to the court on Tuesday, Jan, 18, hosting Tucson Desert View at 7 p.m.
