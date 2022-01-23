SIERRA VISTA — Another game and another win for the Buena Colts boys basketball team as the Colts defeated the Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks 82-70 on Friday, Jan. 21 in the Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
Buena is ranked first in the 5A conference. Ironwood Ridge is ranked 21st.
“Our home court was pretty awesome last night. The boys were talking about how much the crowd erupted in practice (Saturday) morning,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “It was pretty fun last night with how much energy was in the building, so we appreciate the community for coming out.”
Cooper Jones led the Colts with 30 points.
“Cooper’s trying to impact the game in all aspects, so it is great to see him develop into a more well-rounded player,” Molesworth said.
Buena improves to 17-4 while Ironwood Ridge falls to 11-10.
The Colts remain in first place in the 5A South Region at 7-0 and are unbeaten at home. Tucson Sunnyside is in second place at 4-2 and trails Buena by 2½ games.
“Any time you have a huge crowd behind you, that is such an advantage for us,” Molesworth said. “Hopefully Sierra Vista continues to come out and we continue playing well for them.”
Molesworth believes the Colts will have many players on the all-region list.
“To be honest with you, I would not be surprised if we had six players earn recognition,” Molesworth said. “Jake Smith, Cooper Jones, Deandre Hawthorne, Wyatt Gordon, Frederick Hyatt and Erick Jenkins have all had noteworthy seasons.”
Those six have combined to average 60 points a game while the team is allowing less than 54 points.
“Each of those guys provides something that if we did not have, we would not be as successful,” Molesworth said. “I would not be surprised if Jake or Cooper won regional player of the year at this point in the season.”
The Colts return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 25, hosting the Nogales Apaches at 7 p.m.
