SIERRA VISTA − The Class 5A top-ranked Buena Colts boys basketball team dominated Nogales 89-45 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Donald Ensign Gymnasium.
“I was most impressed by our ability to play hard even while leading by a lot,” Buena coach Tyler Molesworth said. “It is hard to maintain that level of intensity at times, but the kids were able to stay at it yesterday.”
Jake Smith led the Colts with 20 points and Deandre Hawthorne scored 17.
“It is hard to award a game ball when everyone contributed, but I would pick Jake,” Molesworth said. “He scored and did everything else needed for us to win.”
The Colts improve to 18-4 and remain unbeaten in the 5A Southern Region at 8-0. Nogales falls to 9-11, 2-4.
“I told the kids congratulations on winning the region and that this is the first goal we had this season,” Molesworth said. “Now we are on to our next goal as the playoffs await.”
Last season the Colts finished 5-1 in the region, second to Nogales. “The biggest key to winning was the kids playing together and tightening up the things we do well,” Molesworth said. “Our ball movement was good as we were looking for each other and finding the open man.”
Spreading the ball around is key to unlocking the Colts’ offense.
“We are a good offensive team when we get everyone involved and move the ball,” Molesworth said.
Senior Night for the boys is Tuesday, Feb. 1, against the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars at 7 p.m.
“People in the area care about their kids and will do what it takes to help their kids succeed,” Molesworth said. “It shows that the parents are committed to getting their kids prepared.”
