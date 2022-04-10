SIERRA VISTA — On Thursday, April 7, Buena high varsity softball met the Vail Cienega Bobcats for a rematch, after losing them 13-3 last in a non-sectional game last month, the Colts lost the rematch with Cienega 18-0 in five innings.
Junior Ashley Flissar pitched for the Colts.
The Bobcats took an early lead scoring two in the top of the first. Mariah Cunningham popped a fly out to left, and Katie Serna and Flissar would strike out swinging to end the first for Buena.
Flissar had a better outing in the second for Buena, striking out the first batter. Then a short pop out, followed by a grounder to shortstop Ariella Antemann ended the bottom of the second.
Bobcats pitcher Alizandra Bernal struck out the next three Buena batters to end a scoreless second inning.
In the bottom of the third Cienega took advantage of defensive fielding errors by Buena, a couple of walks, a passed ball, and a stolen base helped the Bobcats rally for 13 runs.
Cienega pitching continued to rein in the Colts in the top of the third.
The fourth inning was scoreless. Buena brought in pitcher Kehasbah Gaussoin in relief.
In the top of the fifth Cienega scored on a three-run homer. Buena would not score in the fifth.
On April 4, Buena defeated Tucson Amphitheater in a home, non-sectional game 17-2
Katie Serna pitched for Buena and held the Panthers to two hits in the game.
The Panthers would strike early in the first. A single by Amphi, then three walks would allow the Panthers to score their only two runs of the game.
Buena answered with two runs in the first. Cunningham scored off a double by Serna, then Serna was brought in by a single grounder to center by Flissar.
A grounder out to first base Violet Perry, then two strikeouts by Serna put out any Amphi hopes in the second.
Triples by Cunningham and Serna would start the Colts on a 13-run scoring rally.
Buena scored another two in the third inning. Amphitheater would not score again.
Serna threw 82 pitches with 47 strikes in her win against the Panthers. The Colts pitcher also put up three hits, six RBIs at bat for her team.
Buena drops to 10-8 overall, 1-4 in 5A Southern standings. The Colts will face the Sahuarita Mustangs on Monday, April 11 at Sahuarita.
