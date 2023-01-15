ST. DAVID − St. David junior Mayla Trejo showed in Thursday night’s showdown versus 2A Bisbee that senior Gabby Lopez has some competition when it comes to being a leader on the court, scoring half of her team’s points in the 1A Tigers’ 60-37 win.
The win was the fifth straight for St. David, 18-2 overall, 7-1 in conference and 3-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. The Tigers are ranked fourth among the 1A state girls. It was St. David’s second straight win over Bisbee.
It snapped the Pumas three-game winning streak, who dropped to 10-5 overall, 5-3 in conference, 3-2 in the 2A East Region. Bisbee dropped to 11th in the 2A rankings.
Based on her 11 first quarter points, two of which were 3-pointers, Trejo, who scored 30 points, came ready to play as the Tigers outscored the Pumas 17-5 the first eight minutes and held Lopez to two points.
Lopez got going in the second quarter, scoring seven of Bisbee’s 12 points, which is what Trejo scored by herself as St. David led 36-17 at the half.
Bisbee attempted to narrow the deficit in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 13-9 as Trejo was held to three points and Lopez two.
St. David got 3’s from sisters Anissa and Emelynn Jacquez as the Tigers outscored Bisbee 15-7 this quarter with Lopez scoring all seven of the Pumas’ points.
Anissa Jacquez scored 11 points for St. David and Halee Deskins contributed nine.
Lopez, despite her slow start, finished with 18 points. She was the Pumas’ lone player in double figures. Yanitza Romero followed with eight.
“We did a very good job defensively; probably the best defensive game we’ve played all year,” St. David coach Matthew Brogan said. “Bisbee has a really special player in Lopez, and we knew that going into the game, so we challenged Gracey Crockett and Taylee Jacquez (Anissa and Emelynn Jacquez’s sister) to take on that role defensively to limit how much she could do. They did a very good job making it really tough on her, even though she still ended up scoring 18 points for the game.
“Offensively, Mayla did fantastic for us, scoring 23 of her 30 points in the first half. Halee Deskins hit a couple big jump shots and Emelynn Jacquez made a big shot for us. This was probably the best turnout (crowd) we’ve had all year. Our team really fed off the energy that the crowd brought for us.”
Bisbee and St. David return to region play this week with the Tigers hosting Desert Christian on Wednesday, Jan. 18, while Bisbee has back-to-back home games with Tombstone on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Benson on Friday, Jan. 20.
Herald/Review sports reporter Linda Lou Lamb contributed to this article.
