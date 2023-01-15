ST. DAVID − St. David junior Mayla Trejo showed in Thursday night’s showdown versus 2A Bisbee that senior Gabby Lopez has some competition when it comes to being a leader on the court, scoring half of her team’s points in the 1A Tigers’ 60-37 win.

The win was the fifth straight for St. David, 18-2 overall, 7-1 in conference and 3-0 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region. The Tigers are ranked fourth among the 1A state girls. It was St. David’s second straight win over Bisbee.

