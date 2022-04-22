TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School freshman Brianna True belted a grand slam and had six RBIs Wednesday, helping the Yellow Jackets smash the Patagonia Lobos 31-8 in a non-region game.
Tombstone, which honored its four seniors, Ysabel Romero, Alexis Terrazas-Lozier, Genevieve Eberhardt and Keiala Cowan on Senior Day, ended a 12-game losing streak.
Patagonia led briefly, scoring two runs in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the inning, the Yellow Jackets sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 14 runs thanks to seven hits, seven walks and four hit batters. True had an RBI single in addition to her grand slam that scored Romero, Cowan and Maria Lopez.
After giving up a run to Patagonia in the top of the second, Tombstone tacked on five more runs in the bottom half of the inning and added two more in the third for a 21-3 lead.
Patagonia managed to put a five-run rally together in the top of the fourth to make the score 21-8.
Tombstone responded with 10 more runs in the bottom of the inning for a 31-8 lead.
True, who was 3-for-3, scored four runs, had six RBIs and was walked twice, also was the winning pitcher, going all five innings. She struck out six and walked seven.
Tombstone had 16 hits, 23 RBIs and 21 bases on balls. Romero was 4-for-4, scored five runs and had three RBIs; Cowan was 1-for-2, scored five runs and had two RBIs; Lopez was 2-for-2 with five runs scored and walked four times; Abygail Romero was 1-for-1, scored three runs and had an RBI; Eberhardt was 1-for-1, scored a run and had three RBIs; Julia Schilling was 1-for-1, scored three runs, had two RBIs and also walked four times.
Aidan Elias was 2-for-4, scored a run and had four RBIs and Jessa Maldonado was 1-for-1 with a run scored.
Tombstone, 4-14 overall, 1-8 in conference, 0-8 in the 2A East Region, is at Pima Friday before concluding its season Tuesday, April 26, at home against Willcox.
