ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s baseball team chalked up its third straight win Monday, knocking off the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles, the same team it had lost to 10-6 on April 5, 4-3 in a 1A South Region game.
Valley Union trailed 3-0 before tying it in the bottom of the sixth and winning it in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was tied 3-3 bottom of the seventh with one out,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “We get runners on first and third. As soon as the pitcher is coming set Travis Morin steals from first. As soon as the pitcher goes after him Dylan Mitchell steals home to win the game.
“Our defense played much better than the first meeting with them. With the wind being terrible we really had to play small ball and be extremely patient at the plate.”
Mitchell and Steven Delacruz both pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing Desert Chrisian three runs and three hits while walking 11 and striking out seven.
Valley Union, which had two double plays, had three hits. Isaiah Valdez was 1-for-2 and had an RBI. Lairus Two Moons was 0-2 but had an RBI, JJ Valenzuela was 1-for-3 with a run scored, and Travis Morin 1-for-2 with a run scored.
On Friday April 8, the Blue Devils were in San Manuel where they knocked off the Miners 15-4 in six innings.
On Thursday, April 7, Valley Union ripped Fort Thomas 20-2 in Elfrida.
Against San Manuel, the Blue Devils trailed 4-3 after the first inning. A five-run second followed by a run in the third gave VU a 9-4 lead. The Blue Devils added six more runs in the top of the sixth and then held the Miners scoreless in the bottom half of the inning, winning the game by the mercy rule.
Elijah Riesgo and Delacruz pitched for the Blue Devils, allowing the Miners four runs and three hits while walking four and fanning seven.
Two Moons was 4-for-5 and had three RBIs, Jace Mitchell was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI, Dylan Mitchell was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and five RBIs, Angel Vasquez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Riesgo was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Delacruz was 1-for-2 with three runs scored.
In the five-inning win over Fort Thomas, Valley Union scored 11 runs in the bottom of the first inning and added four in the second and four more in the third, taking a 19-0 lead.
Two Moons and Dylan Mitchell pitched, allowing Fort Thomas two runs and two hits while walking two and striking out nine.
Jace Mitchell was 4-for-4, scored four runs and had seven RBIs; Dylan Mitchell was 3-for-4, scored twice and had three RBIs; Valdez was 1-for-2, scored twice and had two RBIs; Two Moons was 0-for-2 but scored twice and had two RBIs. Delacruz was 2-for-2, scored three runs and had an RBI; Morin was2-for-3 with an RBI; and Riley Hooper was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
The Blue Devils, 6-5-1 overall, 5-2 in conference and 1-1 in region were at Duncan on Tuesday for their final game this week, gearing up for their April 19 game at St. David.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.