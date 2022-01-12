Purchase Access

ELFRIDA — The Valley Union High School boys and girls basketball teams were defeated by Cibecue Friday, both failing to get an elusive first win of the season.

The girls were defeated 42-32 while the boys fell 54-33.

In the girls' game, Valley Union trailed 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and 17-16 at the half.

In the second half, the Blue Devils were outscored 25-16.

Kitana Rogers led Valley Union with seven points. Gio Curiel and Breiah Two Moons followed with six each. Lexi Boss contributed five.

Valley Union was stymied by 23 turnovers.

“(We) ran out of gas at the end,” said Dusty Vasquez, assistant coach for the Blue Devils.

Stats from the boys game were not available.

On Thursday, the Valley Union girls fell to Duncan 31-29 at Duncan.

Valley Union led 9-1 at the end of the first quarter and 20-14 at the half.

In the second half, the Wildkats outscored the Blue Devils 17-9 to win by two.

Two Moons led VU with 11 points; Curiel followed with six and Boss contributed five.

The Blue Devils were 3 of 11 from the free throw line and had 23 turnovers again.

The boys team lost to Duncan 54-28. No other information was available.

Valley Union’s girls team is 0-11, 0-1 in the 1A South Region.

The boys team is 0-13 and 0-1 in the 1A South Region.

The Valley Union teams were at Lourdes Catholic on Tuesday and hosts Bisbee on Thursday.

