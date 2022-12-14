Valley Union’s boys basketball team snapped a 24-game losing streak Friday, Dec. 9, beating the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind Sentinels 52-26 in Tucson.
The win snapped a 24-game losing streak for VU which was 0-21 last year and 0-3 this year. March 2, 2021, was the last time VU won, beating Desert Christian 45-41 in the final game of the 2020-21 regular season.
Senior Gio Ruiz led the Blue Devils Friday with 12 points. Landon Glenn, Steven De La Cruz and Will Smith all followed with eight.
Valley Union led ASDB 21-4 at the end of the first quarter and 34-6 at the half.
Kyle Hart, who coaches the Blue Devils, also is the school superintendent at Valley Union, St. David and Pearce.
Hart said juggling four different tasks has been a bit chaotic, but he’s really enjoyed coaching basketball again.
“Basketball has been kind of an outlet for me,” he said. “It’s really fun working with these kids. It’s frustrating at times but they are actually a bunch of really good kids. It’s a pretty good outlet for me.”
Hart said getting that first win was more relief than happiness.
“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “Hopefully we can build on that. They felt pretty good about it.”
He said the players are showing improvement.
“We need to get our conditioning back up,” he said. “The growth they’ve shown the past three to four weeks has been tremendous. We still have a long way to go. They’re very good coachable kids.”
Hart is aware his team is going to have its hands full Wednesday, Dec. 14, when the Blue Devils head to Bisbee to take on the 11-0 Pumas in the Bisbee gym.
Tip off for Wednesday’s boys game is 7 p.m.
The Bisbee and Valley Union girls will play at 5:30 p.m.
