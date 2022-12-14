Valley Union’s boys basketball team snapped a 24-game losing streak Friday, Dec. 9, beating the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind Sentinels 52-26 in Tucson.

The win snapped a 24-game losing streak for VU which was 0-21 last year and 0-3 this year. March 2, 2021, was the last time VU won, beating Desert Christian 45-41 in the final game of the 2020-21 regular season.

