Valley Union’s boys basketball team won for only the second time this season, beating the Tucson Lourdes Catholic Warriors 73-57 on Friday, Jan. 13, in Tucson.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Blue Devils, who have just six games left in the season.
The Blue Devils had their hands full with one player Friday. Lourdes Catholic senior Sergio Cordova torched the Blue Devils for 52 points. He scored all his team’s points in the first half as the Warriors led 32-31.
“Containing him was difficult,” Valley Union coach Kyle Hart said. “We were doubling him the whole second half. Not only was he shooting great behind the arc he was just out-hustling everybody. Even before halftime we started doubling him, but he was still hitting deep 3’s.”
Hart said going into the game he was unaware of Cordova but he could tell in warmups he was going to be their go-to guy.
“Even at the 1A level you don’t see someone putting up 50 very often,” Hart said.
Senior Gio Ruiz led Valley Union with 24 points. Landen Glenn followed with 21.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Hart said. “I’m just happy for the kids. We always go through one to two quarters of solid focus and effort but we haven’t been able to sustain it. We had a great fourth quarter and were able to sustain that effort in the fourth. I’m just hoping going forward we can have more than one to two quarters of focus and effort.”
Valley Union, 2-8 overall, 2-5 in conference and 1-3 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region, hosted Patagonia on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and will host Tombstone on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.