Valley Union begins season with loss to Duncan

DUNCAN — It took two years but Dusty Vasquez finally coached his first game as head coach of the Valley Union baseball team.
Vasquez’s Blue Devils were in Duncan Tuesday for the season opener where they lost 22-6 in five innings.
Vasquez had been hired prior to the 2020 season but after three weeks of practice, COVID-19 hit and the Blue Devils' season was over before it had begun.
Valley Union had a 3-2 lead going into the bottom of the second when Duncan rallied for 10 runs and a 12-3 lead. The Blue Devils countered with two runs in the top of the third, cutting the Wildkats' lead to 12-5.
Duncan responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning and then tacked on four more in the bottom of the fourth to lead 22-5.
Levi Lawson started the game on the mound for Valley Union and threw 1⅓ innings, giving up four runs and four hits while striking out one and walking two. He was replaced by Jace Mitchell, who transferred from Tombstone to Valley Union. Mitchell threw 1⅔ innings and allowed six runs and three hits, fanning two and walking two. Lairus Two-Moons and JJ Valenzuela later came on in relief in an effort to stop Duncan’s rally.
Valley Union had seven hits. Mitchell was 3-for-3, Valenzuela 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Lawson and Jacob Sonke each were 1-for-2.
“(The) first game didn't go how we expected,” Vasquez said. “It was pretty rough. Overall our pitchers pitched well, but defense wasn't backing them up. Our hitting and fielding needs to be more consistent. It's understandable to have first game jitters, especially for these young guys that are starting, but the lack of aggression and hustle is something we need to fix quickly if we want to be competitive in our region. Our players were disappointed in their performance. I know they want to change that.”
Valley Union is scheduled to host Fort Thomas Friday at 4 p.m. in Elfrida in the Blue Devils' home opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.