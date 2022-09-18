ELFRIDA − It was a rough homecoming for the Valley Union Blue Devils Friday as they fell to the San Manuel Miners 58-6.
San Manuel has dominated this series since it began in 2020.
The Miners scored on the third play of the game, taking a quick 6-0 lead following the failed 2-point conversion.
After forcing Valley Union to punt on its first possession the Miners struck again, scoring on the third play of the series, taking a 16-0 lead.
Valley Union punted again on its ensuing series, pinning the Miners back at their own 20-yard line. The third play of this series San Manuel broke free for an 80-yard TD run and this time converted the 2-point conversion, increasing its lead to 20-0.
The Miners led 50-0 at the half.
The score didn’t seem to dampen the homecoming spirits, however, as Valley Union paraded its floats in front of the fans throwing candy to the youth.
The homecoming royalty was introduced which consisted of freshman attendants Angel Caperon and Vanessa Hibbitts; sophomore attendants Marshall Larson and Karime Esquer; and prince and princess nominees Luis Enriquez and Miya Durazo, Kohan Evans and Courtney Noble and Sam Frazier and Lupita Rojas. Nominees for king and queen were Luke Essary and Ruby Anaya, Cody Pena and Jasmyn Garcia and Will Smith and Jamie Vasquez.
Smith and Vasquez were named homecoming king and queen and Rojas and Frazier were the prince and princess.
The second half was played with a running clock. The Miners proceeded to take the opening drive down for a score, increasing their lead to 58-0.
Valley Union made a change at quarterback, replacing Evans with sophomore Dylan Mitchell. Mitchell moved the offense, setting up a first and goal from the 1. After a penalty pushed them back to the 6 yard line, the Blue Devils used three plays to move back to the 1 where Evans lunged into the end zone for Valley Union’s lone points.
Evans and Mitchell had zero passing yards but did have 124 yards rushing. Evans had 15 carries for 81 yards, Mitchell had 14 for 37 and Angel Caperon had two carries for 8 yards.
Friday’s loss was the fourth straight for winless Valley Union. The Blue Devils play their final home game of the season Friday on senior night, taking on an undefeated St. David team that beat Mogollon.
