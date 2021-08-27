The Valley Union Blue Devils eight hour drive north to Bullhead City resulted in a 69-22 loss to the Mohave Accelerated Patriots Friday.

Jace Mitchell scored twice for Valley Union. Colby Gilbreth had the other TD.

Valley Union, 1-1 will be at Cibecue next Friday. Cibecue fell to St. David 69-0 Friday in St. David.

