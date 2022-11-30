Valley Union girls drop opener By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 30, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Valley Union’s girls basketball team kicked off its season Monday, Nov. 28, falling 35-30 to the Patagonia Lobos in Patagonia.The Blue Devils trailed 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and 17-7 at the half.In the third quarter Valley Union outscored Patagonia 15-9, cutting the Lobos’ lead to 26-22.Gio Curiel led Valley Union with 10 points. Lexi Boss and Violet Morin each scored seven points and Karime Esquer had four.Valley Union coach Bill Hahn said the team played a much better second half and first game jitters may have played a role.The Blue Devils shot 6 of 18 from the free-throw line.Valley Union, 0-1, will be off until Dec. 5 when it heads to Morenci.The Blue Devils’ home opener will be Dec. 7 against Tucson St. Augustine. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Valley Union Sport Basketball Jitters Blue Devils Opener Bill Hahn Second Half Patagonia Lobos Violet Morin Lexi Boss Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Back into the land of the living Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Judd, Crosby again delay canvass Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Bisbee boys, girls win Boyd Baker Tournament Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 2 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Judd, Crosby again delay election canvass Update: Cochise County Supervisors vote 2-1 to delay election certification Back into the land of the living Agencies respond to small fire inside Carr Canyon Hobbs files lawsuit when supervisors delay election results approval Judd, Crosby again delay canvass Court hires 'senior commissioners' to help with settlement conferences SEABHS opening residential facility for mental health, substance disorders Witnesses describe shooting at RV business in Huachuca City Bisbee boys, girls win Boyd Baker Tournament COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
