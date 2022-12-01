ELFRIDA − It’s a new season at Valley Union and the Blue Devils girls’ basketball team is hoping this is the year they can return to the 1A state playoffs.
Bill Hahn returns as head coach of the Blue Devils. Hahn, a VUHS alumni, has been with the girls’ basketball programs for over 10 years. Assisting him is Daniel Boss.
Hahn has all his players coming back from a team that went 2-14 overall, 2-9 in conference and 1-5 in the 1A South Region.
“Luckily, we aren’t losing any players from last year’s team,” Hahn said. “Our only senior last year was injured, so she couldn’t play all year. These young girls that we have returning got a lot of varsity experience last year.”
Returning this year for Valley Union are senior Violet Morin, who plays center. Returning guards are Breiah Two Moons, Kali Prudler, Lexi Boss and Gio Curiel. Returning forwards are Lauren Cabral and Karime Esquer.
“We have some new faces joining our squad this year,” Hahn said. “Seniors Jaime Vasquez and Jasmine Cordova. Junior Ariana Bernal and freshmen Angel Sosa, Vanessa Hibbets and Marissa Cox.”
Hahn believes the team chemistry and comradery will help win games.
“Also, the youth we have can be an advantage, and disadvantage at the same time,” he said.
Valley Union was scheduled to kick off its season Nov. 16 at home against Tombstone. The game was canceled at the last minute and the Blue Devils had to wait until Nov. 28 before playing their first game at Patagonia.
Hahn has been using the extra time to get his players conditioned.
Looking at the region Hahn believes if his team continues to practice hard and gives the effort it has been showing, it should be right in the mix.
“Baboquivari is always tough,” he said. “No matter how many seniors they lose, they are very well coached and prepared. We look for them to be very tough this year.
“We are very pleased with the turnout this year. It’s nice to see some new faces. We are excited for this year to begin.”
