ELFRIDA — Kyle Hart is known throughout Cochise County as the superintendent of St. David and Valley Union High School and Pearce Elementary.
He now has an additional title — head coach of the Valley Union boys basketball team.
Hart replaces Brandon Evans, who stepped down after one year after the Blue Devils went 0-18 and finished last in the 1A South.
“I have been a school superintendent for the last 10 years here in Cochise County,” Hart said. “Prior to that I was a teacher in Maricopa County and in Northern California. In Northern California I coached high school basketball for three years, 1999-2001. I relocated to Arlington, Arizona to take a teaching position. I was a teacher there for six years, then a principal for six. During those 12 years, I coached the junior high basketball team.
“I just started with this program at Valley on Oct. 31. Our coach resigned, and being so close to the season, I chose to take on the position. I wanted to make sure these kids got an opportunity to play ball. My assistant coach is Fred Zamora. He is a longtime junior high coach from Elfrida and a Valley Union alumnus.”
Hart said he has a few key returners from last year, led by senior Gio Ruiz, who plays guard and forward; senior brothers Sid and Levi Livingston, who are guards; and junior Landon Glenn, who plays forward and center.
“I am still learning my team, but I anticipate effort and hustle being strengths,” Hart said.
“Given that we were winless last year, confidence may initially be a weakness for my team. However, we hope to grow and increase our confidence as we continue to work together.
“I am not sure how we will fit into the region this year. I anticipate St. David being the heavy favorite. They have great players and a great coaching staff.”
Hart says his schedule got a bit busier and the Jan. 4 game at St. David is going to make for a very interesting game.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to work with these students,” Hart said. “Being a superintendent these last 10 years, I have missed working with students on a team or in the classroom. I got into education because I enjoyed building relationships and working with students.
“However, being in administration I haven’t had those opportunities that I once had when I was a teacher and coach. These are good kids on this team. Hopefully I can help them learn and grow and get some wins this year.”
