If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ELFRIDA — Are you ready for Friday night football?
The Valley Union Blue Devils kick off the 2021 season at 7 p.m. Friday, hosting the Kearny Ray Bearcats in Cochise County’s first high school football game of the season.
The 2A schools begin their season Aug. 27; Buena kicks off its season Sept. 3, and Douglas has to wait until Sept. 10 for its season opener with the Bisbee Pumas.
Admission to Friday’s game will be $5 for adults while students will be admitted free.
Valley Union will be sporting some new-look uniforms thanks to a donation from the American Legion Harley Riders, who are expected to be in attendance for the season opener.
Brandon Gilbreth, last year’s 1A South Coach of the Year, is back for his second season. The Blue Devils won just one game last year, but gained some respect from other teams in the 1A South for their toughness.
It’s been four years since Ray and Valley Union met. The Bearcats won the regular season game 48-20 and then thumped the Blue Devils 50-0 in a first-round state playoff rematch.
Seniors Jace Mitchell and Travis Morin and junior Kolby Gilbreth are expected to lead Valley Union this season. Mitchell and Morin are both first-year players while Kolby is the lone returner.
Mitchell, who is known for his pitching in baseball, will be following in the steps of his dad, Jesse, and grandfather, Scott, when he takes over the quarterbacking duties.
Kolby Gilbreth, the coach’s son, is expected to be one of the main ball carriers as well as seeing time as a linebacker on defense, where Mitchell is a safety. Morin will anchor the offensive and defensive line. Gilbreth is a returning starter.
Coach Gilbreth says participation numbers are down compared to last year, but the players have a good attitude.
“Last year our win-loss record wasn’t great, but we think we are starting to build something really special here at Valley Union,” Gilbreth said. “We will continue to build attitudes and improve on academics.”
Coaches say this VU team has lots of speed, which could lead to some exciting outcomes.
“Coaches and players are anxious to get the season started,” Gilbreth said. “The boys are ready to start hitting someone else. Coaches are excited to see what these boys can do.”
VU players and coaches were frustrated their scrimmage with St. David was over after just five plays Friday thanks to heavy rain and are looking forward to the season-opener Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.