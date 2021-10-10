If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SELLS — The Valley Blue Devils kept their slim state playoff hopes alive Friday, knocking off the Baboquivari Warriors 32-28 in a 1A South Region game.
The win was the second straight for Valley Union, which improved to 4-3 overall, 2-2 in region, good for third place behind St. David and San Manuel.
Down 6-0 in the second quarter, Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell scored on a 70-yard run. Kohan Evans ran in a 2-point conversion giving the Blue Devils an 8-6 lead.
Mitchell would score later, this time on a 65-yard run. VU led 16-6 following a 2-point conversion pass from Evans to John Guzman.
After Baboquivari scored to pull to 16-14, Mitchell ran the ensuing kickoff back 70 yards for a score giving the Blue Devils a 24-14 lead.
Valley Union led Baboquivari 24-20 at the half and trailed 28-24 going into the fourth.
The Blue Devils reclaimed the lead in the final quarter on Mitchell’s 27-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion pass from Evans to Mitchell.
Mitchell had 201 rushing yards and 291 all purpose yards to go with three rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for a TD. Kohan Evans had 64 rushing yards and was 3-of-9 passing for 36 yards. Kolby Gilbreth had 30 yards rushing.
Larius Two Moons and Luke Essary each had five tackles for Valley Union with Essary having a sack. JJ Valenzuela had three tackles and an interception.
“I’m so proud of these kids,” Valley Union coach Brandon Gilbreth said. “They are really stepping up.”
Valley Union will play its final regular season game Friday night hosting the Duncan Wildkats on Senior Night. Duncan had its homecoming game Friday against the Kearney Ray Bearcats canceled at the last minute.
