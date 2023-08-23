ELFRIDA — The Valley Union Blue Devils will be looking to improve on last year’s 1-7 season when they kick off their season Aug. 25 at Kearny Ray.
Valley Union was scheduled to host Cibecue High School on Aug. 18 but the game was canceled and will not be made up.
Skyler Hill begins his second season as head coach at Valley Union and third year with the program. Assisting him will be Matt Riesago, the defensive coordinator; Sean Gijanto, special teams coordinator; and Jesse Mitchell, whose son, Dylan, will be the quarterback this year, will be the assistant coach.
Valley Union, which plays eight-man football, has some holes to fill.
“We are very fortunate to have a core group returning this year,” Hill said. “We are still very young but excited for the future.”
Mitchell played backup QB and receiver last year. He caught 22 passes for 445 yards and scored two touchdowns, his longest 75 yards. He ran for 201 yards on 57 carries.
According to Hill there are several standouts on this team.
“Too many to list,” he said. “As a staff we are very excited about the team’s hard work on and off the field. We have the athletic abilities to adapt and overcome as the season progresses.”
Hill says his players have shown tremendous strides in aspects such as strength and determination. They continue to grow in the game of football and their willingness to learn is what’s exciting, he says.
The Blue Devils competed in a 5-on-5 passing tournament in St. David over the summer.
“It was a good opportunity for them to learn and practice,” Hill said.
Looking at the 1A South Region, which includes Baboquivari, St. David, San Manuel, Fort Thomas, Duncan and Ray, Hill says he is excited to have his players compete against these teams.
“We feel that we will finish high,” he said.”I’m very excited for these young men so they can see how all of the hard work, long practices (and) endless hours of film will pay off. We encourage everyone in the community to come out and watch this year.”
