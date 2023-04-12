The Valley Union Blue Devil baseball team bounced back from its 17-1 loss to the Hayden Lobos on Thursday, April 6, to mercy rule the San Manuel Miners 15-5 Monday, April 10, at Valley Union High School in Elfrida.
Monday’s game was the first of four in five days this week for the Blue Devils.
San Manuel got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the first inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, Valley Union sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs off five hits, two hit batters and a walk.
Luis Enriquez’s RBI double scored Dylan Mitchell, tying the game at 1-1. Elijah Riesgo’s bases loaded walk scored Enriquez, giving VU a 2-1 lead. Jason Noble hit a two-run double, scoring Riesgo and Larius Two Moons and giving the Blue Devils a 5-1 lead.
San Manuel scored twice in the top of the second making the score 6-3.
The Blue Devils responded with back-to-back three-run rallies in the bottom half of the second and third innings, followed by two more runs in the fourth increasing the Valley Union lead to 14-5.
Noble’s run off a Mitchell double in the bottom of the sixth gave the Blue Devils a 15-5 lead, allowing the game to be stopped on the 10-run rule.
Mitchell, Steven DeLaCruz and Two Moons pitched for Valley Union, allowing five hits while striking out eight and walking two.
The Blue Devils pounded out 20 hits and had 14 RBIs. Mitchell was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Enriquez was 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and three RBIs; DeLaCruz was 2-for-4, scored two runs and had an RBI; Two Moons was 4-for-4 with three runs scored; Riesgo was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Riley Hooper was 2-for-3 with a run scored and and three RBIs; Noble was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs; and Angel Caperon was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Valley Union, 6-8-1 overall counting tournaments, 4-5 in conference and 4-4 in the 1A South Region, will be at Patagonia on Wednesday, April 12, before hosting Duncan on Thursday, April 13, and Kearny Ray on Friday, April 14.
