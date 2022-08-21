ELFRIDA − It was a rough start to the high school football season for Valley Union’s new coach Skyler Hill and the Blue Devils, who were rocked 62-0 Friday by the Hayden Lobos.
Two days prior to the game the scoreboard at Valley Union was damaged by lighting and was inoperable Friday, forcing game officials to keep the score and time of the clock on the field.
Hayden showed early on Friday it has some speed and can successfully throw the ball, scoring on a 75-yard touchdown pass on its first play of the game. The successful 2-point conversion gave the Lobos an 8-0 lead.
Hayden scored again and converted the 2-point conversion for a 16-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lobos scored 34 straight points in the second quarter, six of which came off a Blue Devil fumble, taking a 50-0 lead at the half.
With the second half being played with a running clock the Lobos scored twice.
Blue Devils quarterback Kohan Evans was 4 of 17 in passing for 78 yards with an interception.
Hayden’s stifling defense held Valley Union to minus 35 yards rushing on 16 carries. Evans had a majority of the carries for a minus 21 yards. Dylan Mitchell had three carries for minus 6 yards.
Mitchell and Steven Delacruz each had two receptions for 42 and 36 yards, respectively.
Defensively, Evans and Delacruz led the team with six tackles and Mitchell had four. Marshall Larson had a fumble recovery.
Valley Union, 0-1, hosts Kearney Ray Friday, Aug. 26. Ray dropped its season opener to St. David Friday night 42-0.
