ELFRIDA − It was a rough start to the high school football season for Valley Union’s new coach Skyler Hill and the Blue Devils, who were rocked 62-0 Friday by the Hayden Lobos.

Two days prior to the game the scoreboard at Valley Union was damaged by lighting and was inoperable Friday, forcing game officials to keep the score and time of the clock on the field.

