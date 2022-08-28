Valley Union shutout for second straight week

Valley Union's Kohan Evans is tackled by a Ray player in Friday's game in Elfrida.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

ELFRIDA − Two games into the season and the Valley Union Blue Devils have yet to score as they were blanked 28-0 Friday by the Kearny Ray Bearcats.

Friday’s 1A showdown featured two opponents who had been shut out in their first game.

