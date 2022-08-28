ELFRIDA − Two games into the season and the Valley Union Blue Devils have yet to score as they were blanked 28-0 Friday by the Kearny Ray Bearcats.
Friday’s 1A showdown featured two opponents who had been shut out in their first game.
Turnovers stymied the Blue Devils, who took their opening possession of the game down to Ray’s 19-yard line before fumbling the ball back to the Bearcats.
The same thing happened on the Blue Devils’ second possession as well as a possession in the second quarter.
In the second quarter a Valley Union punt was deflected and returned 15 yards for the touchdown. The successful 2-point conversion gave Ray an 8-0 lead at the half.
Ray scored again in the third quarter and then had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead.
A fourth quarter score on a 4-yard run followed by a successful 2-point conversion gave Ray its 28-0 lead.
Valley Union quarterback Kohan Evans spent most of his evening scrambling as the Blue Devils front line had difficulty stopping Ray’s defensive pressure. Evans was 4 of 12 in passing for 67 yards and had 20 carries for 12 yards.
Dylan Mitchell had 10 carries for 27 yards and Steven Delacruz 4 for 7 yards. Delacruz also had two receptions for 18 yards.
Evans was in on 14 tackles, Delacruz eight, Marshall Larson and Mitchell seven and Myles Richardson six. Mitchell and Richardson each had an interception.
Valley Union, which has been outscored 90-0 in two games, will be on the road Friday, Sept. 2, taking on Lincoln Prep Academy of Chandler. Lincoln Prep, 1-1, lost to Salome 46-6 Friday night.
