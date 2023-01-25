The Valley Union High School boys basketball team beat Patagonia 49-45 on Wednesday, Jan. 18, for its second consecutive win.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Blue Devils' two-game win streak was snapped in a 56-37 loss to the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Against Tombstone the Blue Devils trailed 15-8 at the end of the first quarter as Landon Glenn scored seven of Valley Union’s eight points and Hunter Greismier scored six for Tombstone.
In the second quarter Tombstone connected on six of seven free throws and Greismier added two more buckets, giving him 10 points in the first half as the Yellow Jackets had a commanding 31-10 lead.
In the third quarter Dylan Mitchell scored seven of Valley Union’s 16 points and while Greisemier was held scoreless. Ty Adams scored two and then sank a 3 as the Blue Devils outscored Tombstone 16-13 but still trailed 44-27 going into the fourth.
Glenn scored a game-high 14 points for the Blue Devils, Mitchell followed with seven.
Greismier’s 10 first-half points led Tombstone, Adams had nine and Damien Elias eight.
In the win over Patagonia, Valley Union led 14-12 at the end of the first quarter, thanks to Glenn’s six points, and 32-20 at the half.
The Lobos outscored the Blue Devils 25-17 in the second half, pulling within four. Gio Ruiz led Valley Union with 17 points, Will Smith followed with 14 and Glenn chipped in 11.
The Blue Devils (3-9 overall, 3-5 in conference and 2-3 in the 1A Tucson Southeast Region) hosted Tucson’s Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will honor its seniors on Monday, Jan. 30, hosting Tucson Desert Christian before concluding their season Feb.1 at Tombstone.
