ELFRIDA — The Valley Union boys and girls basketball teams were each victorious Tuesday night, knocking off San Simon in their respective games.
The Valley Union girls won their third straight, beating San Simon 43-12, while the boys snapped a three-game losing streak with a 51-44 win over the Longhorns.
In the girls game, Valley Union struggled at the start, holding a 4-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Blue Devils picked up the offensive tempo in the second quarter and outscored San Simon 11-6, taking a 15-8 lead at the intermission.
Valley Union used a 14-0 run in the third quarter followed by a 14-4 run in the fourth to secure the win.
Victoria Armijo recorded a double-double for Valley Union, finishing with a game-high 13 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. Lizete Sonke followed with nine points, Breiah Two Moons followed with seven and Breana Enriquez chipped in six.
Stephanie Keil and Embar Kimball each scored six points to lead San Simon.
“Big region game win for us,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “We were able to get our young girls in there (tonight) which is nice. Playing in a shortened season, we are playing three, sometimes four games a week. It’s a lot for these girls, but they are really determined. Hopefully we can keep this win streak going on Friday against Patagonia.”
On Monday Valley Union hosted Duncan and came away with a thrilling 27-25 win. Tied at 10-10 at the half, Duncan used a 9-3 run in the third quarter to take a 19-13 lead.
Valley Union responded with a 14-6 run in the fourth to win by two.
Armijo finished with 16 points this game while Sonke had five.
In the boys game Tuesday, Valley Union jumped to an early 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to a 35-16 margin at the half.
San Simon, which has won one game this season, refused to quit, however, battled back in the second half and outscored the Blue Devils 28-16, pulling within six when the game ended.
Zeke Stewart and Bradley Noble each scored 18 points to lead Valley Union. Jacob Sonke followed with nine.
San Simon was led in scoring by Rafe Heap, who finished with 13 points, AJ Dozier had 11 and Andrew Lopez contributed 10.
“I felt we got off to a good start tonight but struggled somewhat in the second half,” Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said after the win. “San Simon did a good job defensively in the second half which allowed them to get back into the game. In the end we were able to pull it out which is good.”
The game with San Simon was Valley Union’s seventh in 12 days.
“We’re playing a lot of games in a short period of time and the kids are a little tired,” the coach said. “Fortunately we have a couple of days off before hosting a much improved Patagonia team on Friday.”
On Monday the Blue Devils were handed their third consecutive loss when they were defeated 62-35 by the Duncan Wildkats.
Stewart scored 26 points for Valley Union this game while Noble followed with five.
The Valley Union boys, 4-3 overall, 2-1 in region, will play the Lobos at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Valley Union gym while the girls, 5-1 overall, 3-0 in region, will play at 4 p.m.
