ELFRIDA — It was another buzzer beating win for the Valley Union boys basketball team who knocked off the Fort Thomas Apaches 51-50 Tuesday night.
The win was the third straight for Valley Union and keeps the Blue Devils unbeaten heading into Thursday’s rematch with Tombstone at Tombstone.
The Blue Devils trailed Fort Thomas 11-4 at the end of the first quarter but then outscored the Apaches 15-8 in the second tying the game at 19-19 at the half.
Down two going into the fourth, Valley Union relied on Zeke Stewart, who the night before sank the game winning shot against Tombstone as time expired, to score the last 14 straight points of the game for the Blue Devils, including the game winner with five seconds remaining giving his team the one-point win.
Stewart would finish the night with a game high 34 points. Bradley Noble followed with 10, Jacob Sonke had six and Alberto Marmolego scored just four points but did pull down 16 rebounds.
“We were outsized, but Stewart was on fire the second half,” Valley Union’s coach Jeff Baker said after the game. “Both Noble and Marmolejo fouled out in the fourth quarter, but the guys fought to the end with gritty defense and big rebounds. Fort Thomas pressed most of the game but the team broke the press with no issues and did not take quick shots. Sonke shut down their best player you had been averaging 50 percent of their points.”
In the girls game prior to the boys, Valley Union committed a season high 18 turnovers and suffered its first loss of the season, losing 63-17 to Fort Thomas.
Valley Union trailed 23-1 at the end of the first quarter and 33-11 at the half. In the second half Fort Thomas outscored the Blue Devils 30-6.
Valley Union freshman Breiah Two Moons led the team in scoring with seven points. Victoria Armiko followed with five.
“We couldn’t buy a basket all night,” Valley Union coach Dusty Vasquez said. “Shots were open, we just couldn’t make them. They’re a heck of a team also.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.