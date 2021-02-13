ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s girls basketball team, ranked ninth in the latest AZPrep 365.com 1A polls, had its three game winning streak snapped Friday in a 31-26 non-conference loss to the 22nd ranked Patagonia Lobos.
Valley Union’s boys basketball team, who on Tuesday beat San Simon to snap a three-game skid, lost to Patagonia 55-48 in the nightcap. Going into the game, Valley Union had been ranked 14th in the latest 1A poll; Patagonia was 15th.
In the girls game, Valley Union had 13 turnovers and just three players scored.
The Blue Devils led 16-14 at the half only to see the Lobos use a 7-2 run in the third quarter to lead 21-18 going into the fourth quarter.
Senior Victoria Armijo scored 12 points to lead the Blue Devils in scoring. Baleigh Casady followed with a season high 10 points. Lizet Sonke was the other Blue Devil to score Friday. She finished with four points.
“Luckily it wasn’t a region game,” Valley Union’s coach Dusty Vasquez said after the loss. “We play them again Tuesday. Our girls definitely didn’t show up. Terrible shooting and we got out-hustled. Patagonia definitely wanted it more tonight.”
The loss drops the Valley Union girls to 5-2 overall, 3-0 in region play.
In the boys game that followed, Valley Union led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 17-4 in the second as the Lobos took a 30-21 lead at the intermission.
Patagonia padded its lead in the third outscoring the Blue Devils 16-8 taking what seemed to be a comfortable 46-29 lead into the final quarter.
Valley Union cut the Lobos lead to three on several occasions in the closing minutes but never could regain the lead.
Zeke Stewart led Valley Union in scoring with 23 points while pulling down seven rebounds and recoding eight assists. Jacob Sonke followed with 11 points and three steals, Alberto Marmolejo six points and nine rebounds, and Bradley Noble eight points, seven blocks, and 10 rebounds.
“We were beat on the boards in the second and third periods leading to many fast break points for Patagonia, mostly due to forced shots in the lane and limited offensive rebounds.” Valley Union’s coach Jeff Baker said. “Sonke was hot the first quarter, and as usual Zeke was hot in the fourth and led the almost comeback. We closed the gap from 17 to three before losing by seven.”
Valley Union has a challenging week ahead with three conference games in five days beginning on Tuesday with a rematch against the Lobos on their home court. Valley Union will then host St. David on Friday and Desert Christian on Saturday.
