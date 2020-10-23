ELFRIDA — It was homecoming and Senior Night for the Valley Union Blue Devils who were hosting the unbeaten San Manuel Miners Friday, but the home team would not have much to celebrate by the end of the game.
San Manuel used two first quarter scores to jump out to an early 16-0 lead and went on to win 28-6.
Jacob Sonke had the Blue Devils' lone score of the night in the second quarter, which cut the Miners' lead to 16-6.
Sonke and his three other senior teammates, Daniel Reyes, Levi Lawson and Luis Guzman were honored prior to the start of the game.
At halftime, the homecoming court was introduced. Lawson was selected this year’s homecoming king. Amanda Hageman was the homecoming queen.
Sonke was also recognized for his state record breaking performance last Saturday against Mohave Accelerated.
Valley Union, 1-3, will be on the road next Friday at Fort Thomas. The Apaches picked up their first win of the season Friday beating Duncan 46-22.
San Manuel meanwhile, hosts St. David next Friday in what will be a battle of two undefeated teams.
Check online later or Sunday's print edition of the Herald/Review for a full recap.
