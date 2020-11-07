DUNCAN — Valley Union running back Jacob Sonke ran for 353 yards on 21 carries, scored all four of Valley Union’s touchdowns and had a 2-point conversion carry in a 60-26 loss to the Duncan Wildkats Friday.
Sonke finishes his senior season with 1,144 all purpose yards, 1,079 of which were rushing accomplishing the feat in five games, four if you take into consideration he left the season opener after just two carries.
Sonke’s year end totals show him with 98 carries. He scored 12 touchdowns and had six 2-point conversion carries and in two of the five games he played in this year for the Blue Devils, scored all of his team’s points. Defensively, he had 35 solo tackles, 12 of which came Friday night.
In the loss to Duncan, Sonke had touchdown runs of 70, 69, 37 and 38 yards.
"It was really easy coaching Jacob," Valley Union head coach Brandon Gilbreth said. "He is such a hard worker and a great kid. I told him last night he has more respect from me than he'll ever know."
The Wildkats led 24-8 at the end of the first quarter and 46-14 at the half.
According to assistant coach Dusty Vasquez, Sonke played much of the game with an injured hand refusing to give up.
Freshman quarterback Kohan Evans was 4 for 14 in passing for 53 yards with two of those receptions going to Levi Lawson for 32 yards.
“It was hard to watch those seniors play their last game,” Vasquez said. “But the respect and work ethic they have taught our young guys is awesome. The Blue Devil pride we have been looking for is definitely back. I’m excited about this young team next year."
Looking back on the season, Gilbreth added he feels like there is a lot of promise for this team as they move forward.
"We already have kids wanting to get into the weight room and starting preparing for next year," he said. "Last night, the second half, we played better ball with a rotation of three or four different freshmen. I think we have a good thing going."
The Blue Devils end the year 1-4 overall, 0-3 in region play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.