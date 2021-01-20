ELFRIDA — The start of Valley Union’s basketball season has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Blue Devils were scheduled to kick off their season Friday, Jan. 22, at home against Duncan.
On Monday, Jan. 25, the Blue Devils were scheduled to be in St. David.
Jeff Baker, the athletic director and head boys basketball coach at Valley Union, said Tuesday the Jan. 22 and 25 games have been postponed for the time being and are in the process of being rescheduled.
With the change, Valley Union’s first game will now take place on Friday, Jan. 29, at Immaculate Heart in Tucson. The Blue Devils’ home opener is now scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, against Fort Thomas.
The girls games will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
