WILLCOX — The 1A Valley Union Lady Devils kicked off the 2020 volleyball season Tuesday night with an impressive 3-1 non-conference win over the 2A Willcox Cowgirls.
Valley Union lost the first set 25-14 and then won the next three 25-12, 25-19, and 25-17.
“We started off slow but were able to come back and pretty much dominate,” Valley Union coach Jenn Casady said afterwards. “All my girls did a really good job tonight. It took every single person on that court to cover and we did that.”
The coach said after weeks of practice mixed in with some uncertainty about whether or not there would be a season, it was nice to actually play against another team in a match that meant something.
“These girls were a little nervous at the start, but to be able to finally play and win our opener is an outstanding feeling.” Casady said, adding Willcox was quite competitive. “We were a little nervous at the start and it showed in the first match. Fortunately we were able to regroup and play like we know how to play.”
The coach said her libero Brooke White played well, as did senior outside hitter Lizette Sonke and Camily Esquer. Sophomore setter Baleigh Casady and outside hitter Jazmyn Garcia also played well as did junior co-captain Valerie De La Cruz.
Valley Union, 1-0, will be at Tombstone Thursday for another non-conference match.
