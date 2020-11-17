PHOENIX — The Valley Union Blue Devils saw their volleyball season end Friday after being defeated in three straight games by the Leading Edge Academy Spartans in the first round of the 1A volleyball state playoffs.

Scores were 25-12, 25-19 and 25-13 in favor of the Spartans.

The Blue Devils seemed to have trouble containing Leading Edge’s Carrie Hanzuk who had 20 of her team’s 42 kills. Sara Harris followed with 12 kills for the Spartans.

Valley Union senior Lizet Sonke had nine of Valley Union’s 17 kills in the match. Breanna Enriquez followed with four.

Leading Edge had the edge in kills, aces, blocks and assists.

Valley Union had a 60-38 edge in digs, however, with Brooke White having 13, Jazmyn Garcia 11 and Sonke 10. White also had two aces while Sonke recorded a block.

Attempts to reach Valley Union’s coach Jenn Casady for a comment on the season were unsuccessful.

Valley Union finishes the year 5-7 overall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments