DUNCAN — The Valley Union Blue Devils closed out their football season Friday night with a 60-26 loss to the Duncan Wildkats.
Jason Sonke, playing in his final football game for the Blue Devils, ran for 353 yards on 21 carries and scored all four of Valley Union’s touchdowns, finding paydirt on runs of 70, 69, 37 and 38 yards. According to assistant coach Dusty Vasquez, Sonke played much of the game with an injured hand, refusing to give up.
Valley Union's defense struggled to stop Duncan all night long, trailing 46-14 at the half.
The Blue Devils end the year 1-4 overall, 0-3 in region play.
