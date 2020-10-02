ELFRIDA — The Valley Union Blue Devils kicked off their season Friday night losing 54-0 to a senior loaded team from Superior that went all the way to the 1A state finals last year.
The Panthers needed just one play on each of its first two possessions of the game to score, taking a quick 16-0 lead less than three minutes into the game. A punt return for a TD later in the quarter increased the Panthers' lead to 24-0.
The Blue Devils — who were already down two, two-way players going into the opener — lost another key player who also plays both ways midway through the opening quarter. Senior running back Jacob Snoke seriously injured his arm, leaving the field on a stretcher and was taken by ambulance to the Douglas Emergency Department for additional treatment.
Superior went on to lead 40-0 at the half. The second half was played with a running clock as both teams mixed in many of their younger players.
Valley Union, 0-1, hosts St. David next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Elfrida.
