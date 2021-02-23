ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s basketball games with St. David and Desert Christian that had been scheduled for this past weekend but were cancelled due to COVID-19 tracing, have been rescheduled.

Valley Union has cancelled its March 1 freedom game with Benson and replaced it with St. David, a region game. The girls will play at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, March 2 the Blue Devils will host Desert Christian in what will be the final game of the regular season. It will also be Senior Night for the Blue Devils. The girls game will take place at 4 p.m. that afternoon followed by the boys game at 5:30.

Valley Union will host San Manuel on Thursday and travel to Duncan for a non-region game on Saturday, the Blue Devils will be in Duncan for a non-region game.

